Surprise Tollhouse Pies

Ingredients:

Surprise Toll House Cups:

12 frozen Kineret Cookie Dough balls

6 chocolate sandwich cookies

For Serving:

ice cream

diced fresh fruit

chocolate sauce or caramel sauce

Prepare the Toll House Cups

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place one cookie dough ball in each of six ramekins. Bake for eight minutes.

Remove ramekins from the oven and press a sandwich cookie into each baked cookie while it’s hot.

Top with a second ball of cookie dough. Bake for an additional 10 to 12 minutes.

Serve warm topped with ice cream, fruit, a drizzle of chocolate sauce or caramel sauce, or any combination of the three.

Courtesy of Kosher.com