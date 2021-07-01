One trapped, several injured in building collapse in Washington

A building that was under construction in Washington, D.C., collapsed on Thursday afternoon, leaving at least one person trapped and several others injured, according to Fox News.

Firefighters rescued four workers from the debris, and they all have non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

A video posted by DC Fire and EMS showed multiple firefighters using tools to try to dig through the rubble.

"A full building collapse with rescues occurring now," a D.C. firefighters union tweeted. "Please give our members space to work safely."

Two adjacent homes were also evacuated.

D.C. Fire and EMS said it was too early to determine the cause of the collapse.