Family worried that Biden Surfside visit could distract from rescue efforts

The family of a Jewish couple in their sixties who are among the 145 unaccounted for residents of the collapsed Miami condo building are worried that President Joe Biden’s Thursday visit to the area could potentially be a distraction, delaying rescue efforts.

For the last week, the Ainsworth family hasn’t spoken to the press about Tzvi and Itty Ainsworth who have not been heard from since the 12-story Champlain Towers South building in Surfside collapsed.

On Wednesday afternoon, ahead of Biden’s visit, they spoke to Local 10 News to share their worry that an appearance in Miami-Dade County by the president could pose a distraction to rescue efforts.

Even after seven days, family members are still hoping for a miracle.

“We are concerned that the president’s visit will delay the search, and we can’t delay the search for even a minute,” said their son-in-law Ezzy Wasserman, who described every second in the search and rescue effort as precious.

Their daughter Chana Wasserman called her parents survivors.

“They are survivors and we believe that they will survive this,” she said. “It’s a tremendous deal. It’s their lives. It’s our lives. It’s everything for us.”

She said that Tzvi and Itty only moved to Champlain Towers in September.

“I think every second matters, and I believe we are going to find our parents and we believe that we are going to wind up living with them,” she said.

While Miami-Dade County police have reassured concerned family members with unaccounted for loved ones that Biden’s visit will not hinder search and rescue efforts, the Ainsworths remain worried.

“We assure you that we have plans in place with the secret service and our federal partners that this operation will continue,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez on Wednesday.

The Biden administration also stated that the president’s appearance in Surfside is being scheduled with officials so that the rescue effort will not be interrupted.

Nonetheless, the Ainsworth family doesn’t feel the president’s trip is worth the risk.

“I want my wife to have her parents back,” Ezzy Wasserman said. “They meant everything to her. They mean everything to me.”