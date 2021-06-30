'Biden loves Israel - but we can't downplay our disagreements'

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan spoke with Arutz Sheva recently about Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s visit to the United Nations headquarters, and Israel’s relationship with the Biden administration.

“There was an impressive turnout, with ambassadors from 20 important countries from around the world, including some from the Security Council,” said Erdan. “That shows Israel’s strong position in the international community, which, despite all kinds of claims to the contrary, is both strong and stable.”

On the other hand, Erdan also said that support for the Palestinian Authority among some of Israel’s allies has been disconcerting.

“It is very, very discouraging. The voting patterns in the UN are, I’m sorry to say, based on regional groups or religious groups, leading to a very warped division. We need to continue to struggle in order to change this situation. We need to tell these countries: ‘You know the truth and you have close ties with us; if you vote based on your bloc it will not contribute to peace, it may in fact make peace less likely.”

“Some states understood this, like Hungary, Guatemala, and Honduras, who have proven that we are slowly succeeding in breaking this bloc mentality in the UN up, and as we gain ground, the automatic majority against us will slowly be erased.”

Turning to the Biden administration, Erdan said the current White House has a very different approach vis-à-vis Israel than the last Democratic administration under President Obama.

“I think that you cannot compared the spirit of things and the sense of friendship which I feel from the current American administration. President Biden, just yesterday when we spoke together at the meeting with President Rivlin, repeated his statement that ‘You don’t have to be Jewish to be a Zionist.’”

“Biden has a real love for the State of Israel, but we cannot downplay our disagreements. We believe that his administration is making a serious mistake by returning to the old nuclear deal with Iran. But we don’t need to create a crisis with the US because of this mistake; doing so would hurt our great relations with the US.”