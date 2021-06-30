Dr. Miriam Adelson inaugurates 150 new ambucycles in Jerusalem

United Hatzalah's new ambucycle unit was inaugurated at Safra Square in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening.

The Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson ambucycle unit is comprised of 150 new United Hatzalah ambucycles, which were deployed nationwide when the ceremony concluded.

Ahead of the inauguration, the ambucycles were set up in Safra Square in the form of a seven-branched menorah. Following the ceremony, all 150 vehicles toured the Old City of Jerusalem in a convoy. Every United Hatzalah volunteer saluted Dr. Adelson for her support of the organization and her help in saving the life of its founder and president, Eli Beer, when he was in critical condition with COVID-19 last year.

The ambucycles Oren Ben Hakoon

Beer spoke at the ceremony, citing Dr. Adelson's great work and support of United Hatzalah.

"This event was held to honor some of the greatest supporters and defenders of Israel, Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson. The new unit, comprising 150 vehicles, is assisting 150 medical first responders in providing emergency medical care around the country, including the developing areas of the Negev, Galilee, and Judea and Samaria. This will significantly increase the effectiveness of emergency medical response in Israel. They will enable us to provide faster EMS response as soon as emergencies occur," Beer said.

Speaking to the ambucycle drivers and members of the public who were present, Dr. Adelson said, "I understand the magic of riding a motorcycle. It is clear that it is necessary for you and for the sake of everyone who you are helping. In your hands, these two-wheeled vehicles will work for the good of all. They will be used for the greatest good and the ultimate mitzvah of saving lives."

"Anyone who saves a single life, it is as if they have saved an entire world. With that simple statement, our sages of old summed up the entirety of Judaism throughout the generations. This was an insight that the other great religions of the world adopted, and they have representatives of their faiths among you tonight and among the volunteers of United Hatzalah in general," Dr. Adelson continued.

"When they told us that saving a life was akin to saving the world, our sages in fact commanded us to do whatever we can to save a person in danger as if the entire world were in danger. We are commanded to act quickly, it is our responsibility to do so. This is my blessing and gift to you," Dr. Adelson told the audience.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion also spoke, telling the crowd, "We are standing here in the square outside of Jerusalem's city hall in order to recognize and thank the Adelson family for their tremendous donation to the state of Israel, to the city of Jerusalem, and specifically today, to United Hatzalah. The Adelson family is one of the most ideologically driven and patriotic families that the Jewish nation has had in the recent past, and it is for that reason that we tell you all, and you in particular, my dear Miriam, thank you!"

At the ceremony Oren Ben Hakoon