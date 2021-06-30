Iran in no rush to reach nuclear agreement

Iran's current administration is not in a rush to push for the negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement before the new government takes power in August, a spokesman for the outgoing Rouhani administration declared on Tuesday, according to the Xinhua news agency.

"If what we have in mind is ensured, there will be no delay, but if it is not, the continuation of the negotiations will be adjourned to the next government," spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted as having said in a weekly press briefing.

Reiterating a position voiced on Sunday by Tehran's chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi, Rabiei said all the issues needed to be negotiated to revive the agreement have already been discussed.

Iran is now waiting for its counterparts, including the United States, to announce their own political decisions, in order to "talk more clearly in the next round of talks based on that," Rabiei added.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement, but has been holding indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

Iran has insisted on a removal of all sanctions imposed on it, while the Biden administration has insisted that some will remain if they were imposed over other concerns, including human rights and Iran's support for extremist movements.

Rabiei said on Tuesday that a consensus already exists regarding the removal of sanctions related to the main sectors of Iran's economy, such as energy, finance, banking, and insurance, but all issues must be settled for an agreement to exist in practice.

"We have come to the conclusion that the negotiations have lasted sufficiently, and we expect the U.S. side to make its final decision to return to its obligations and implement international rules," Rabiei stated.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that time was running out to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

"There will come a point, yes, where it will be very hard to return back to the standards set by the JCPOA," Blinken told reporters, using the formal name of the accord.

"We haven't reached that point -- I can't put a date on it -- but it's something that we're conscious of," he added.

Blinken warned that if Iran "continues to spin ever more sophisticated centrifuges" and steps up uranium enrichment, it will bring nearer the "breakout" time at which it will be dangerously close to the ability to develop a nuclear bomb.

At the same time, he said that President Joe Biden still supported a return to the accord.