Kim replaces senior officials following 'grave incident' in fight against COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has replaced several senior officials after a "grave incident" in the country's efforts to defend itself against the coronavirus, AFP reported on Tuesday, citing state media in North Korea.

Officials had "caused a grave incident that poses a huge crisis to the safety of the nation and its people", Kim told a politburo meeting, according to the Korean Central News Agency. No further details were provided.

Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to defend itself against the pandemic that first emerged in neighboring China.

Last July, Kim placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.

North Korea in April decided to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics due to concerns over the coronavirus.

North Korea has insisted it has no single virus case on its territory, though that claim is being questioned by outside experts.

Kim tearfully thanked his people for not having had any cases at a military parade in October.