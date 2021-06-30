Death toll in Miami building collapse rises to 12

The death toll in last week’s building collapse in Surfside, Florida, climbed to 12 after search-and-rescue crews found another body Tuesday afternoon, CBS12 reported.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 125 people are now accounted for (not including the deceased) and 149 are still unaccounted for.

Despite the bad weather Tuesday, she added, search-and-rescue crews continued searching the rubble.

The victims are: Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79; Manuel LaFont, 54; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael David Altman, 50; Anna Ortiz, 46, and her son Luis Bermudez, 26.

Levine Cava said there are 210 people searching the rubble at the same time, adding the crews are working 12-hour shifts.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said more than 3 million pounds of concrete have been moved so far.

The 12-story oceanfront condominium in Surfside, a neighborhood near Miami, collapsed in the early hours of Thursday of last week.

The White House announced on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden will visit the site of the building collapse later this week.

"On Thursday, July 1, the president and the first lady will travel to Surfside, Florida," the Biden administration said in a statement, adding that details for the trip would be provided later.