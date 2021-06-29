Shaked pushes off vote on Family Reunification Law to next week

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked announced that she would not bring the Family Reunification Law for a vote today and instead do so next Monday as there is currently no majority to pass the bill.

The Likud responded to the Justice Minister's announcement, saying, "There has never been such a failed and faltering coalition."

"The fact that Bennett's fraudulent government is once again postponing the vote to extend the temporary order proves once again that this is a dangerous left-wing government that depends on anti-Zionist elements," the Likud added.

The Family Reunification Law prevents Palestinian Arabs from obtaining Israeli citizenship if they marry an Israeli citizen. The United Arab List and MKs in the Meretz party oppose the extension of the law, while the pro-Netanyahu bloc in the opposition is refusing to vote in favor unless the government promotes another bill which would make the restrictions permanent.