Anti-Israel message written on sand in Myrtle Beach turned into message of love

A vulgar anti-Israel message discovered written in the sand in front of a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Monday morning was turned into a message of love for Israel.

A tourist from Pennsylvania took a photo of the hateful phrase at 8 a.m. and contacted the police shortly before 9 a.m. By the time the police arrived at the scene, the tide had washed away the letters, reported The State.

“We are aware of a photograph of a vulgar message written on our beach in our city. The incident was reported to the department around 9 am this morning. When officers arrived, the message had been washed away by the incoming tide,” said the Myrtle Beach Police Department in a statement. “We do not condone this behavior and we share in our community's concern.”

The report from the tourist was also shared with advocacy group StopAntisemitism.org.

“It’s heartbreaking to think Jewish families waking up this morning while on vacation are subjected to this type of hatred,” said Liora Rez, StopAntisemitism.org executive director, in an interview with The Sun News. “We’re hopeful the Myrtle Beach Police will find those responsible and punish them accordingly.”

StopAntisemitism.org also tweeted about the incident, and in response Bryan E. Leib, the executive director of Iranian Americans for Liberty, and former South Carolina state representative Alan Clemmons went to the beach on Monday night and “(turned) a message of hate into love.”

Their new message written in the sand said “G-d Bless Israel” along with a Star of David.