Arab rioters attack Jewish vehicles, police in Jerusalem

Jewish-owned car attacked by Arab rioters in City of David Tuesday

Three Arab rioters were arrested in Jerusalem Tuesday following a wave of stone-throwing attacks targeting police and Jewish-owned vehicles.

The riots broke out Tuesday morning in and around the Silwan neighborhood of the capital as authorities carried out the demolition of an illegal Arab building in Silwan.

Police and Border Police officers were deployed to secure the area during the demolition operation.

A number of Arab rioters attacked the officers, hurling stones at them during the demolition.

Three Jewish-owned vehicles in the nearby City of David (Ir David) were also targeted by the rioters.

In addition to the stone-throwing, several Arab rioters assaulted police officers, leaving two injured. Both of the injured officers were treated at the scene.

The three suspects arrested during the riot have been transferred for interrogation.