Temperatures to reach over 100 degrees

Tuesday will be slightly warmer than seasonal average inland and in the mountains, and humid along the coast, the Israel Meteorological Service predicted.

Temperatures will range from 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in Tzfat and Tel Aviv to 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in the southern city of Eilat.

On Wednesday, the heat will become oppressive in most areas of Israel, with hot, dry weather inland and in the mountains, and humidity along the coast.

The temperatures are expected to remain stable throughout Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Magen David Adom (MDA) has issued a warning recommending that children, the elderly, and those at high risk avoid direct and prolonged exposure to the sun.