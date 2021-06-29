Death toll in Miami rises to 11, victims identified

The number of people confirmed as being killed in the catastrophic condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida has risen to 11. One-hundred-and-fifty people remain missing.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava gave an update on the casualty figures for the disaster, saying that the remains of another victim had been pulled from the rubble.

“Over the past few hours, our first responders did recover another victim. In total, the number of people accounted for now stands at 136 with 150 unaccounted for. The number of confirmed deaths is 11,” Levine Cava said.

Police released the names of the three most recently discovered victims, after all eleven of the dead who have been recovered thus far were positively identified and their next of kin notified.

The eleven victims recovered thus far are: Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Frank Kleiman, 55 and Michael David Altman, 50; Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79; Manuel LaFont, 54; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Luis Bermudez, 26; Anna Ortiz, 46; and Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74.