Hamas demands lifting of 'siege' and rehabilitation of Gaza

The Hamas terrorist organization reiterated on Monday that accelerating the pace of reconstruction of the Gaza Strip after the last round of conflict and breaking the “siege” over the Gaza Strip is a basic condition for talks with Israel.

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanoa said in this context that tightening the rope around the Gaza Strip would not succeed, emphasizing that the "occupation" has no choice but to lift the siege over the Gaza Strip.

He added that the "occupation" had failed to achieve its goals in more than 14 years of siege and would not be able to continue the siege after the last round of confrontation.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Monday that reconstruction of Gaza after last month's fighting between Israel and Hamas is being held up by a dispute over the fate of Israelis held by the terrorist group and a lack of clarity over how to prevent it from accessing aid funds.

"It's reconstruction in exchange for progress on the missing," a senior Israeli official told the news agency, declining to specify what Israel would consider "progress".