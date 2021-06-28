Trump: Had McConnell fought I'd be president

Former President Trump ripped Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a statement Monday, blaming McConnell for his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

"Had Mitch McConnell fought for the Presidency like he should have, there would right now be Presidential Vetoes on all of the phased legislation that he has proven to be incapable of stopping. Not to mention, he lost two Senatorial seats in Georgia, making the Republicans the minority in the Senate. He never fought for the White House and blew it for the country. Too bad I backed him in Kentucky, he would have been primaried (sic) and lost! Based on press reports, he convinced his buddy, Bill Barr, to get the corrupt (based on massive amounts of evidence that the Fake News refuses to mention!) election done, over with, and sealed for Biden, ASAP!," wrote Trump.

On Saturday, Trump hinted at a possible 2024 presidential run.

"Joe Biden is destroying is destroying our nation right before our very own eyes. The number one priority for everyone who wants to save America is to pour every single ounce of energy you have into winning a gigantic victory in the midterms and in 2024," Trump said at a rally in Ohio.