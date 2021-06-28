Biden to Rivlin: Iran won't have nuclear weapons

President Reuven Rivlin met on Monday with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

The President arrived at his farewell visit to the White House at the invitation of the President of the United States, who wished to thank Rivlin for his years of activity as President for promoting partnership, hope and understanding in the State of Israel and its neighbors.

At the start of the meeting, the Presidents made statements to the media. Biden said Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons, adding that he expects to host Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the White House soon.

Rivlin, for his part, said he is happy to be in the White House and added that Israel has no greater friend than the United States. He noted the two countries have similar values of democracy.