South Korea to build their own 'Iron Dome' to defend against North Korea

South Korea on Monday announced plans to build a $2.6 billion missile interception defense system, similar to Israel’s “Iron Dome,” to protect the country from North Korea’s long-range rockets.

At the end of 2020, the government’s defense plan called for the creation of a “Korean-style Iron Dome” to be implemented to defend Seoul and key military facilities against attack from North Korea, reported Reuters.

A significant part of the region around Seoul, South Korea consists of half of the country’s 52 million population. The area is within range of the North’s weaponry.

In a statement, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) stated that the $2.6 billion project will be completed by 2035.

“Through this project, it is expected that the ability to respond to the threat of enemy long-range artillery will be strengthened, as well as securing domestic technology and creating domestic jobs,” DAPA said.

The Ministry of National Defense added that existing weapons system only target North Korea’s short-range ballistic missiles. The new “Iron Dome” system will protect the country against long-range guns and rocket launchers.

Experts believe that North Korea has the majority of its arsenal of guns and rockets positioned near its brother with South Korea, only 25 miles from Seoul.