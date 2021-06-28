Netanyau's condition to support Family Reunification Law

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the opposition factions will support the extension of the Family Reunification Law if the government agrees to promote the Basic Law of Immigration which was presented by the Likud and Religious Zionism parties.

"If the coalition agrees to promote our Basic Law of Immigration, we are ready to extend the temporary order by two months, provided that we pass the Basic Law of Immigration in a preliminary reading on the same day and appoint a team to enact the law within two months," Netanyahu said.

The former prime minister attacked the Bennett-Lapid government: "There is a majority to the right in passing the Basic Law of Immigration. The conduct of the coalition reveals the truth about this government that it is unable to maintain Israel as a Jewish state because it is a left-wing government that depends on anti-Zionist elements."

Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri said that "the opposition wants what is good for the State of Israel. The leaders of the parties that have formed a government in which they are unable to pass the simplest temporary order, and on the other hand, they have an overwhelming majority for any anti-democratic and anti-religious law - who will not come to us with complaints."

Religious Zionism party MK Bezalel Smotrich said at a meeting of opposition party leaders: "Most of the decisions and policies of this government are not passed in the Knesset but within the government by agreements. The Muslim Brotherhood government is blackmailed and everything must be done to shorten this government."