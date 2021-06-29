

Missing link found in Israel? New hominid discovered in Tel Aviv Previously unknown hominid species discovered near Tel Aviv. ILTV ,

iStock Prehistoric skull Humanity’s family tree getting shaken up recently by the discovery of a site in which both modern Homo Sapiens, or us… and Neanderthals lived together. But now, entirely new branches to the family tree may need to be added… and the rest of the branches rearranged – as Israeli researchers now describe a wholly new human species that may actually be more closely related to us than Neanderthals were thought to have been. Our new cousin’s name… Homo Nesher Ramla.



top