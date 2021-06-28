Bal Harbour mayor: 'Families begged that the Israelis come to help'

The Israeli delegations turned down an offer for free hotel rooms, preferring to sleep in tents at the site of the Surfside, Florida, disaster, Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman told Arutz Sheva.

He added that though "the rescue workers are working as fast as they can, in a very difficult worksite, with very difficult conditions," it's still "a long process, it's a slow process for the families."

"News is starting to come in now for the families, more and more, unfortunately we haven't had good news in a couple days, and the pressure continues to build," Groisman added.

"I visited the site several times a day since this started, for hours upon hours, and the rescue workers are working at full capacity, they have heavy machinery there, they're working, everybody wants it to be faster. It's never fast enough, but they have to do it in a careful way to make sure that they don't hurt the site in the sense that they're not hurting other people that are there in the rubble."

Groisman said it was "incredible to see" the delegation from the IDF's Home Front Command arrive, adding, "I can tell you personally that I spoke a lot to the family members, I spent most of my time with the family members, and those from the Jewish community were begging for the Israelis to come in."

"I was able to organize hotel rooms for the search and rescue team, it was donated by a local hotel here, and when they showed up we told them that we had hotel rooms for them actually on the beach so they can rest, and they rejected the hotel rooms. They want to stay in the tents on the site with the rest of the team, they're here to work.

"I hope that at some point they get a moment to rest, but they say that they'll rest when they get home," he added.

Groisman noted that the community is tight-knit and supportive: "We just had at the shul (synagogue - ed.) in Bal Harbour here with Rabbi Lipsker, we had a big community service to pray for the victims and to support the rescue workers. And I can tell you that people not just from all parts of the Jewish religion but from other religions came to join us. This is a very tight-knit community and together we're doing what we can to pray, to hope to bring a big big nes (miracle - ed.) for the families."