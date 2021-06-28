Miami Disaster: 'We must show American Jews we care'

Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai (Labor) arrived in Miami, Florida over the weekend, representing the Israeli government at the scene of search and rescue operations in Surfside, following the catastrophic building collapse Thursday morning.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Shai said the Israeli delegation had met with senior leaders in Florida, including Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as leaders of the local Jewish community.

“We met with the governor, one of the senators, Rick Scott, the mayor of this county. We met Jewish leaders, and we visited the site of the collapse.”

“I think Israelis have to be aware of things like this – anything which happens in the Diaspora should be part of their life.”

“My role as a government minister is to bring these two communities – world Jewry and Israeli Jewry – together. It is not a natural thing, it is something you have to work on. You have to convince Israelis… that living in the Diaspora is part of Jewish life and Jewish heritage.”

“We have to invest in world Jewry.”

Shai called the Israeli mission to Surfside a “a symbol, a kind of gesture towards American Jews in general and specifically here in Miami that we care for them.”

“I am the only government minister who came here for that purpose, and the Israeli delegation is the only rescue team that came from abroad.”

“The United States is so important and vital to Israel, so we have to do everything we can to pay back.”