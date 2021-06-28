Coronavirus Cabinet decides: No new restrictions

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday evening convened the Coronavirus Cabinet for the first time since the inauguration of the government.

The Cabinet decided that the goal at this stage is maximum protection for Israeli citizens from the spread of the Delta variant, along with minimal harm to routine life.

In addition, the Cabinet determined that, in parallel to dealing with the Delta variant, there should be preparation for future threats by building infrastructure for the detection and treatment of variants or other viruses.

It was also decided that the coronavirus project manager, Prof. Nachman Ash, and the international crossings commissioner, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Roni Numa, would formulate a recommendation for an enforcement model on the issue of isolation, with an emphasis on individuals returning from abroad, after discussing all relevant factors.

In addition, the focus of the effort will continue on an information campaign to encourage immunization, with an emphasis on youth.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council have been tasked with formulating plans to open the school year in the face of various morbidity scenarios.

It was also decided to promote a program for full genetic sequencing of all those entering the country at international border crossings.