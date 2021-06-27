Director of Israeli Health Ministry resigns

Prof. Hezi Levy, the director-general of Israel's Health Ministry, announced Sunday evening his resignation from the Ministry.

Levy made the announcement just before the new Coronavirus Cabinet, which was formed again last week after being dissolved under the prior government, met for the first time Sunday.

Following his resignation, Levy will return to his prior position as administrator of the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, which he managed before being chosen by then-Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) to lead the Health Ministry.

According to a confidant of Levy who was cited in a recent report by Yediot Aharanot, Levy "has been going through a very difficult time in his position lately."

"I don't think he will resign his position so long as the coronavirus crisis is going on, but we apparently are already towards the end, and he prefers to go back to his position at Barzilai."