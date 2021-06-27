Thousands of soldiers, officers gear up for Evyatar evacuation

The Israeli security establishment is gearing up for the planned evacuation and demolition of the fledgling community of Evyatar in Samaria, in what is expected to be a large-scale operation to remove residents and raze the dozens of buildings erected.

According to a report by Walla Sunday afternoon, some 2,000 IDF soldiers, police officers, and Border Police officers are slated to take part in the evacuation, and are already preparing for the operation, which has been dubbed ‘Operation Urim and Thummim’.

The soldiers and officers tasked with the eviction are reportedly waiting for the final order to launch the operation, which, according to a security official cited in the report, is expected to take a number of hours to complete.

Oz Levy, the commander of the police department’s Judea and Samaria division, has been tasked with commanding Operation Urim and Thummim.

Residents of Evyatar, which is currently home to some 50 families, are expected to petition the Supreme Court against the planned evacuation.

If no appeal is filed by Tuesday, however, the operation will be automatically cleared of legal hurdles and may be initiated at any time.