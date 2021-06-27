It will be a sweet surrender this time at Vienna's gates

In an interview with Der Standard, the cardinal archbishop of Vienna, Christoph Schönborn, certainly not accustomed to violent tones with Islam, said: "Take a look at the Viennese schools and you will observe how the demographic developments of Christian children and of Muslim children are divergent. This is a serious subject. There is no shortage of Islamic voices who affirm that Europe is a ripe fruit for Islam".

The newspaper Krone Zeitung published emblematic data in the case of constant and important immigration: "In 2046, one in three Viennese will be Muslim". The study is conducted by the Institute for Demography at the Austrian Academy of Sciences in Vienna. About 700,000 Muslims currently live in Austria, 8 percent of the population. This means that their number has already doubled since 2001. In the scenario of continued high immigration, one fifth of the Austrian population will be Muslim in their 30s. In Vienna, in fact, one in three. In Vienna, Muslim students already outnumber Catholic students in middle and high schools.

Already in his 1990 book Before Infallibility: Liberal Catholicism in Biedermeier Vienna, Adam Bunnell described Vienna as follows: “Nowhere is the presence of the past more visible than in the empty but nevertheless well-kept Viennese churches that meet in every corner. The Viennese will pay the church tax year after year, to visit churches at Christmas or Easter - for baptism, marriage or burial - and to preserve tradition, to preserve the past, to be able to show children the splendor again. and beauty with great fanfare ".

On the 333th anniversary of the battle of Vienna against the Turks, Cardinal Schönborn also said: “Will there be an Islamic conquest of Europe? Many Muslims want it and say: Europe is at its end ”. But this time, unlike September 11, 1683, there will be no need for any battle. It will be a sweet surrender.

Giulio Meotti is, an Italian journalist with Il Foglio, writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary