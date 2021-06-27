Miami disaster: Boy freed his arm and cried for help

The scale of the disaster in Miami has not yet been made clear, but with each passing hour the hope of finding more survivors from the building collapse dwindles further.

Local police in the Miami-Dade County Department reported that four other victims of the disaster had been identified, raising the death toll to five. Antonio Luzano (83), Gladys Luzano (79) and Manuel Lapont (54) were added to the list of fatalities, joining Stacie Fang, 54, who was identified on Friday. The name of the fifth victim was not released.

Rescuers are still searching for 158 missing people.

Over the weekend, the local media told the story of the rescue of Yona Fang, the son of Stacey Fang, who miraculously survived the collapse of the 12-story building.

According to local reports, the 15-yrear-old boy was in his pajamas and trapped under his mattress. He managed to free his arm, wave his hand and cry for help, leading firefighters to locate him and extract him several hours after the disaster.

The family members made a special statement to the media: "There are no words to describe our tragic disaster. The Fang and Handler family wish to express our deepest appreciation for all the help and assistance and words of encouragement and comfort which we use as a necessary source of strength in this destructive period. We now ask you to respect our privacy in order to mourn and try to help each other heal this severe fracture."