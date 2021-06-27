Istanbul Pride parade ends in violence

A Pride parade in Istanbul has ended in violence, with police firing tear gas to disperse crowds, arresting around twenty participants, and forcing people away from the event.

Turkish authorities have banned such parades since 2014, when over 100,000 people massed in the streets of Istanbul. This year’s participants reportedly attempted to evade a police blockade via back streets, but met with violence and were rebuffed.

Footage from Reuters shows police in riot gear dragging and pushing people, some of whom are waving rainbow flags and shouting slogans.

According to AFP, one of its photographers was among those arrested, and following his release, he filed a “violent arrest” complaint. Images show Bulent Kilic, the photographer in question, pinned to the ground by police officers who held their knees on his neck and back.

Kilic said his camera was also damaged during the arrest.