Homefront Command delegation sent to Florida to assist in search and rescue efforts

Following discussion between the defense establishment, and the IDF with the Florida governor’s office and in coordination with the MFA, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has approved the dispatch of an emergency Homefront Command delegation to Surfside, Florida, consisting of a team of engineering and rescue specialists, to assist in the search and rescue efforts following Thursday’s condo collapse disaster.



Defense Minister Gantz said: “The IDF and defense establishment are prepared to respond and assist, just as they are to any national mission that arises. We will make every effort to help save human life, and to offer our support to the Jewish community and to our American friends.”



Foreign Minister Lapid said: “ Israel has no better friend than the US and the US has no better friend than Israel. In these difficult moments, we stand with our American friends and with the Jewish community of Florida. The rapid and effective mobilization of the defense establishment and the MFA are a mark of honor for the State of Israel.”

4 have been confirmed dead and 159 are still unaccounted for in the disaster.