Lapid: Golan is a strategic asset, integral part of Israel

Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid responded to reports about possible changes in the status of the Golan Heights, saying "The Golan Heights is a strategic asset and an integral part of the sovereign State of Israel. The United States has recognized our sovereignty over the Golan Heights and its strategic importance to Israel's security".

"Anyone who spreads rumors about the revocation of this recognition harms Israel's security, sovereignty and is willing (not for the first time) to cause real damage to the State of Israel, and endanger its security and relations with the United States, just to damage the new government of Israel." Lapid added.