Israeli embassies fly the rainbow flag for pride month

Israel’s embassies around the world have raised the rainbow flag today in accordance with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s directives, including in London, Oslo, and Vienna.

The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem raised a rainbow flag last Tuesday, and Foreign Minister Lapid said: "For the first time ever this morning, I ordered the Foreign Ministry to fly the pride flag for pride month events. The Foreign Ministry and its employees carry a message of tolerance and freedom."

It should be noted that Yair Lapid's deputy in the Foreign Ministry, Idan Roll, belongs to the LGBT community and lives with his partner, singer and songwriter Harel Skaat.

"Flying the pride flag proudly alongside the Israeli flag in the Foreign Ministry is an important message inside and out," said Roll. "I remember myself as a 16-year-old boy, worried about the future. I hope that this moment instills confidence in boys and girls throughout Israel and the world, and sends a message of tolerance and acceptance to Israeli society as a whole."