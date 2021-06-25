Hatzalah in Miami: We haven't found any more survivors

Yosef Dahan, a member of the Hatzalah rescue service team that has been dispatched to the scene of the Miami building collapse, told Galei Tzahal that a large number of Jewish victims of the disaster is expected.

"This is a heavily Jewish neighborhood, with lots of synagogues and a lot of local residents are haredim," he said.

"There's a large number of people here working to locate those missing among the rubble," he noted. "We haven't found anyone else alive so far."

He added that, "Nothing is known of the circumstances surrounding the incident, and it's going to take a long time to draw conclusions on what happened here."