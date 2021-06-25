An excuse to attack the Jews and Israel

During Operation Guardian of the Walls, Hamas “somehow managed to create a bizarre universe where lies are truths, fiction is fact, and the perpetrator is the victim,” asserted Nitsana Darshan Leitner, founder of Shurat HaDin Israeli Law Center.

Though Hamas is an internationally recognized terror organization, she noted that the Hamas leadership succeeded in obscuring their sponsorship of suicide bombings and the murder of thousands of civilians, including Americans, while persuading “the woke, the liars, the celebrity posers, and the haters that they are innocent victims who represent the interests” of all Palestinian Arabs.

They have also prevailed in expunging their history of seizing control of the Gaza Strip in a coup in which they attacked with rocket-propelled grenades and automatic weapons and threw Fatah fighters off the roofs of hospitals.

Pundits enlisted into the Palestinian Arab propaganda machine, she said, used words like

“disproportionate use of force,” “illegal, “ethnic cleansing,” and apartheid nation,” to redefine Israel’s right to self-defense. This duplicity from a terrorist organization that recruits young men and women to become suicide bombers, was now being represented through social media as guiltless victims.

They succeeded in spewing their vicious lies, but not in their usual virulent anti-Israel attacks. Instead, they focused on vilifying Jews. At pro-Palestinian Arab rallies in the US and Europe, signs called for liberating Palestine from the “River [Jordan] to the Sea, [Mediterranean], Palestine will be free,” which means ethnic cleansing of Jews from Israel, despite Arab denials to the contrary. At some of these rallies, there were Palestinian Arab flags together with swastikas.

Conflict Used to Physically Attack Jews

Antisemites used the conflict to beat Jews in New York City, Los Angeles, and Montreal. The Daily Mail reported that on June 11, a group of pro-Palestine Arab protesters marched through midtown Manhattan to register their anger with the Museum of Modern Art's for its links to Israel. Protesters burned an Israeli flag outside of Rockefeller Center, claiming the Rockefellers helped fund the MoMA, several of whose trustees have been targeted by protesters for their pro-Israel views. They also sprayed red paint across BlackRock, which is invested in Lockheed Martin, and has been supplying the Israeli army with weapons since 1971. An explosive device was thrown into a crowd of Jews in New York’s Diamond District. Synagogues in Skokie, Illinois, Salt Lake City, Utah and in Tucson, Arizona were vandalized.

The ADL reported a 115 percent increase in antisemitic acts from 2020 beginning with the onset of the conflict until the fighting ceased at the end of May. The intensity of condemnation was not nearly as extreme as it had been during the 2008-2009 and 2014 Gaza Wars according to political scientist Hillel Frisch.

The attacks do reveal, he said, an increasing Muslim, especially Arab, population in the US comparative to a decreasing and aging Jewish population in urban areas, making Jews more vulnerable.

Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said antisemitism in the United States is even more ubiquitous than it appears. “It’s worse because the majority of incidents are not reported,” Hoenlein told The Times of Israel.

Instead of recoiling in response to these attacks, the Jews must defend themselves. One way, Nitsana Darshan Leitner suggests, is to hold the social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter legally liable or even criminally culpable, to prevent groups like terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah from recruiting and raising funds online. Facebook and Twitter, she notes, are monopolies that have made “billions off this malignant round of incitement.” Until this sustained action is taken against these social media giants, they will continue to provide more anti-Israel and antisemitic with innocent Jews having to “pay the price in broken bones and shattered lives.”

Academic Response to Operation Guardian of the Walls

Severe condemnation of Israel for protecting herself from missiles launched to kill or maim civilians came from the academic world. Journalist Elizabeth Redden reported in Inside Higher Ed that The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic & Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) claimed that more than 300 academic departments, program centers, unions, and societies throughout the world have approved statements supporting Palestinian Arab rights, and statements from individual scholars, staff, students, and alumni have collected more than 15,000 signatures in what the campaign describes as “an unprecedented wave of solidarity.” A PACBI press release said that most of the statements of support “recognize Israel’s settler colonial and apartheid regime as the root cause of the violence.”

Pro-Palestinian Arab protesters at Hunter College in New York City seized a Zoom lecture with antisemitic language, about which Jewish students said "it felt like a virtual mob.”

At Harvard University Hillel House, a Palestinian Arab flag was secured to the entrance of the building with the words ‘f–k 12,’ a clear allusion to the 12 Israelis killed during the hostilities.

Significantly, not one of these academics or any other critics of Israel mentioned MEMRI’s report of May 10, 2021, which described how Hamas Political Bureau Member and former Minister of the Interior Fathi Hammad appealed to the people of Jerusalem to "cut off the heads of the Jews." His exhortations were made in a public speech, which were broadcast on Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas-Gaza) on May 7, 2021.

Hammad showed the audience how to "cut their heads off" of Jews from the artery. He added that a cost of a knife is a mere five shekels, declaring: "with those five shekels, you will humiliate the Jewish state." Hammad noted that the day of reckoning, and time of destruction will come for having acted with arrogance and spreading their corrupt ways. (In September 2016, the US State Department designated Hammad as a terrorist.)

The introduction of The Covenant of the Islamic Resistance Movement [Hamas] August 18, 1988, states: “Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it" (The Martyr, Imam Hassan al-Banna, of blessed memory).” Article 13 avows: " There is no solution for the Palestinian question except through Jihad.”

How can there be a two-state solution when the Covenant proclaims in Article 11: "The Islamic Resistance Movement believes that the land of Palestine is an Islamic Waqf consecrated for future Moslem generations until Judgement Day. It, or any part of it, should not be squandered: it, or any part of it, should not be given up.”

Not Everyone was Duped by Hamas Lies.



Journalist Khaled Abu Toameh applauded Emirati preacher Dr. Waseem Yousef for exposing the hypocrisy of Hamas for firing rockets "from people's homes, and when the [Israeli] response came, Hamas cried and shouted: ‘Where are the Arabs, where are the Muslims.’” He accused Hamas of transforming “Gaza into a cemetery for innocent people and children.”

Toameh is encouraged that many Arabs recognize the existential danger Iran’s relationship with Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations pose to Israel and to their own countries. They are keenly aware that Hamas's only interest is to appease the mullahs in Tehran, and to extract as much financial support and military hardware from them as they can. Toameh quotes Saeed Al-Kahel, a Moroccan writer and political analyst, who condemned Hamas for converting the Palestinian Arab conflict into a "commercial asset."

One Final Note

While researching an article on Hamas in 2014, Jeffrey Goldberg, the former editor in chief of The Atlantic said that “People wonder why Israelis have such a visceral reaction to Hamas. The answer is easy. Israel is a small country, and most of its citizens know someone who was murdered by Hamas in its extended suicide-bombing campaigns; and most people also understand that if Hamas had its way, it would kill them as well.”

What the West has yet to internalize is though jihad starts with Israel, the West is their next target. How do we know? In the “Introduction to “The Charter of Allah: The Platform of Hamas” it states “We say to this West, which does not act reasonably, and does not learn its lessons: By Allah, you will be defeated. You will be defeated in Palestine, and your defeat there has already begun. True, it is Israel that is being defeated there, but when Israel is defeated, its path is defeated, those who call to support it are defeated, and the cowards who hide behind it and support it are defeated. Israel will be defeated, and so will whoever supported or supports it.”

Historian Efraim Karsh explained this goal of universal world domination can be realized through demographic growth and conversion of the local population. Large numbers of teachers and religious leaders will be mobilized to teach Islam in every language and dialect. Should peaceful methods prove inadequate, physical force can be used.

Members in the US Congress are already diligently laying the groundwork. When will we begin to connect the dots?

Dr. Alex Grobman is the senior resident scholar at the John C. Danforth Society and a member of the Council of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East (SPME). He is author of The Palestinian Right To Israel. and co-author of Denying History: Who Says The Holocaust Never Happened And Why Do They Say It? He lives in Jerusalem