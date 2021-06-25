Former Ambassador Friedman to publish book on his time in office

Former US President Donald Trump's Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, is set to publish a tell-all memoir of his time in office entitled, "Sledgehammer," Fox News reported on Thursday.

The book is set to be released on February 8, 2022 and will be published by Broadside Books, the conservative branch of Harper Collins, according to the report.

The memoir will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the Trump administration brokered the Abraham Accords. Friedman will detail how he led the US in its "steadfast and historic" support of Israel, which some expected to result in an "explosion of violence," according to a source at Harper Collins.

"The Abraham Accords will help the Middle East emerge from its lengthy history of conflict and lead the world in combatting extremism through opportunity, prosperity and hope. I wrote this book to help achieve a greater public understanding of these inspiring and critical agreements," Friedman said of the forthcoming book.

"It’s rare in politics to get a candid and thoughtful account from key players at historic moments, and we’re proud to have this one," said Harper Collins VP and Editorial Director Eric Nelson.

Friedman served as Trump's adviser on Israel affairs during the 2016 election campaign before being tapped by Trump to serve as Ambassador to Israel.

A longtime Arutz Sheva op-ed contributor, Friedman spoke out in favor of Israel numerous times during the campaign and highlighted Trump’s pro-Israel stance.

He was at the forefront of significant Middle East policy changes that occurred under Trump, including moving the Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, pulling the US out of the Iran Nuclear Deal, and recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

The book's title, "Sledgehammer," is a double entendre for both the ending of status quo in Israel policy and a moment in 2019 when Friedman took a sledgehammer to a wall at the unveiling of a new archaeological site in Jerusalem’s City of David, which lies underneath the neighborhood of Silwan.