Rudy Giuliani's law license suspended

The law license of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was temporarily suspended Thursday after a panel of judges ruled that he had made “false and misleading statements” alleging widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The ruling states that “these false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client.”

“We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee,” the judges added.

Giuliani told the New York Post that the ruling was reminiscent of Soviet Communism

“It’s a complete invasion of my First Amendment rights and my rights as an attorney, I’m allowed to have a client,” he told the Post.

Giuliani served as the personal lawyer for former US President Donald Trump. He led the team of lawyers which sought to call the results of the election in several swing states into question.