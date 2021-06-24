Meretz MKs in Evyatar: This outpost must be demolished

With the fate of the Samarian town of Evyatar still hanging in the balance, another contingent of Knesset members arrived on Thursday morning – not to express support but rather to demand that the town be evacuated and demolished.

The MKs were Mossi Raz and Gaby Lasky of the far-left Meretz party. “This is an illegal outpost, built on Palestinian land,” the two alleged, despite the admission of the Civil Administration, which holds authority over Area C, that Evyatar was not constructed on privately held land.

On Wednesday, rabbis from the Rabbanei Ha’aretz Hatovah national-religious organization paid their own visit to Evyatar for a special event designed to encourage the local residents and send a message to the government. The group was led by Rabbi Dov Lior and also included Rabbi Haim Steiner, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, Rabbi David Hai Hacohen, and Rabbi Yossi Artziel.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Rabbi Levanon said: “We see Evyatar as the spearhead. For many years we had a government that was considered right-wing but in practice operated as a left-wing entity and did not permit us to expand construction in the Land of Israel. Now the pressure to increase construction is simply exploding, here in Evyatar.

“We are confident that this town will become the spearhead that will lead to the entire political agenda here changing, and then we will resume building not only here but also in all the surrounding area,” Rabbi Levanon said.