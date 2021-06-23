Tzfat: 22-year-old woman dies of myocarditis after Covid vax, family suing hospital

A 22-year-old woman has died of myocarditis about two weeks after receiving her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Channel 13 reported. The family of the young woman, Shirel Halel, is now suing Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat, saying that Shirel did not receive proper treatment that might have saved her life.

According to the suit, after feeling unwell, Shirel was evacuated to the hospital complaining of chest pains that grew worse with every breath.

The suit asserted that during the 36 hours of Shirel’s time in the intensive care unit, after doctors diagnosed her with myocarditis, medical staff did not give Shirel proper attention and failed to respond to worrying test results, telling the family that Shirel was “just suffering from mild inflammation,” despite the fact that she continued to complain of chest pains.

At one point during the hospitalization, a nurse on the night shift wrote in her report that “the patient slept at night, feels good, without complaints of pains and shortness of breath,” despite not going in to test Shirel, the suit said.

A nurse also told Shirel’s mother that nurses observing Shirel’s heart monitor found that it was broken, due to the fact that it showed an illogical heart rate of above 130 beats per minute - twice as much as a normal rest heart rate.

Eventually, the internist treating Shirel noticed that Shirel was unconscious and alerted Magen David Adom to transfer her to a different hospital. A blood test was finally taken amid resuscitation efforts, but she passed away about an hour later.

Ziv hospital told Channel 13 in response: “Shirel Halel came to us with chest pains, general weakness and fever. During the hospitalization, the appearance of the disease matched many similar instances that were treated in the unit in a similar manner, and they recovered after several days.”

“On the last day of hospitalization, a deterioration in her condition transpired, persistent arrhythmia developed that did not respond to treatment, and prolonged resuscitation operations began which unfortunately did not succeed. The case was reported to the relevant authorities and an in-depth investigation is underway in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of all parties involved in the treatment. "

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium). Myocarditis can affect your heart muscle and your heart's electrical system, reducing your heart's ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias).”

“Severe myocarditis can permanently damage your heart muscle, possibly causing: heart failure [...], heart attack or stroke [...], rapid or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias) [...], sudden cardiac death [...]”

A report released by the Health Ministry at the beginning of June concluded that hundreds of cases of myocarditis were probably caused by the coronavirus vaccine administered as part of Israel’s mass vaccination campaign.

The vast majority of cases were reported among young men and teenage boys. Most of the cases were reported among males ages 16 to 30, with the highest proportion found among male teens aged 16-19. Ninety percent of all the myocarditis cases linked to the vaccine were reported in males.

The Health Ministry report emphasized that most of the cases of myocarditis linked to the vaccine were mild, with 95% of the patients listed in light condition. Most of those who suffered from myocarditis were hospitalized for no more than four days.

At the time, ahead of the campaign to vaccinate 12-15 year olds in Israel, Israel’s coronavirus czar, Prof. Nachman Ash, told Radio 103FM that the “benefits [of the Covid-19 vaccine] outweigh the concerns of inflammation,” despite the low risk Covid-19 poses to children.