Judea and Samaria construction plans approved

The Civil Administration Settlement Subcommittee approved building plans in Judea and Samaria, Ynet reported. These are the first such plans approved by the Bennett-Lapid government.

Among other things, a school for children with special needs was approved in Elkana, a mall in Mishor Adumim and seminaries and synagogues in the localities of Karnei Shomron and Kfar Adumim.

In addition, a small number of housing units were also approved in Yitzhar and other places. The report states that the plans were approved by is a "small" committee, which usually approves individual plans on a small scale. A total of 31 plans were approved in various phases.