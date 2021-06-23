Bennett-Lapid gov't carries out its first settlement evacuation

Israeli Border Police officers and personnel from the Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration were deployed to the Oz Tzion settlement outpost in the Binyamin district of Samaria Wednesday morning to demolish a number of unauthorized structures.

The operation is the first settlement evacuation to be carried out since the new government was sworn in earlier this month.

Residents of Oz Tzion received orders instructing them to leave the outpost during the operation.

Otzma Yehudit party chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, a member of the Religious Zionist Party faction, blasted the Bennett government over the demolition, saying the coalition had ‘crossed red lines.’

“The Bennett government is continuing to cross red lines,” Ben-Gvir said Wednesday.

“The person who was once the director of the Yesha Council is now leading the demolition and destruction of the settlements,” Ben-Gvir continued, referencing Bennett’s tenure at the helm of the settlement umbrella group.

“It is amazing that without blinking, Bennett approved the demolition of a settlement, at a time when he and his friends are making sure that there won’t be demolitions in the Bedouin sector. There is one law for the Bedouin, and a different law for the Jews. What an embarrassment.”