Schumer-Challenger: Israel is “NATO’s South-Eastern Flank”

Khaled Salem, a naturalized American Arab running in the Democrat primary to unseat Sen. Chuck Schumer, has a simple message for President Biden: Israel is a “vital” ally protecting NATO’s “southeastern flank.”

While congratulating the new Israeli Government, Salem makes clear that Israel is in terrible danger from Iran. The release states that Salem “has repeatedly implored the US government to ‘open its eyes and admit the real danger’ of Iran’s role in trying to annihilate Israel.”

Salem goes on to quote the famed Holocaust survivor Eli Wiesel, by stating “If we’ve learned anything from the Nazi Holocaust and the late Eli Wiesel, if someone says they are going to kill you, believe it.”

US Senate Candidate Salem just-issued extremely pro-Israel news release makes the Jewish US Senator Chuck Schumer look weak on Israel when compared to Salem’s clear and true warnings.

In closing, Salem states he fully backs “the new Israel government and hopes that Israel protects its Jewish citizens and continues to protect the entire Middle East. Israel offers an infrastructure of defense for the USA and its allies to protect western values and Arab nations themselves.”