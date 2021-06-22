US seizes control of Iranian news websites

American law-enforcement agencies have seized control of the websites of three Iranian and Iranian-linked media outlets, AFP reported.

The sites of the state-controlled Press TV and Al-Alam outlets now state that they have “been seized by the United States Government,” as does the site of the Al-Masirah TV station which is used by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting company accused the US of prepressing freedom of the press and of acting “to block pro-resistance media outlets exposing the crimes of US allies in the region.”