

Lapid appoints Assaf Zamir as Consul General in New York Former Tourism Minister and Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Assaf Zamir to be new Israeli Consul General in New York.

Hadas Parush/Flash90 Assaf Zamir As part of this round of appointments, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid chose to appoint Assaf Zamir as Consul General in New York. Zamir is a former Minister of Tourism and Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv, as well as a former US citizen who grew up in the United States and is a law graduate of the University of Tel Aviv.



Foreign Minister Lapid said: “After too long a time without a Consul General in New York, I am happy to appoint Assaf Zamir. Assaf has the professional interpersonal capabilities to represent Israel with respect and pride.”



Assaf Zamir said: “I thank Foreign Minister Lapid for entrusting me with this role. I am excited and proud to represent the State of Israel and its citizens. This period of the formation of new governments in the United States and Israel holds great opportunity and responsibility, and I look forward to fulfilling this role. Strengthening Israel’s position, its bipartisan relations, and ties with the Jewish community in the United States, are important and complex challenges at the forefront for the new government, and I am happy and motivated to try and contribute to these processes.”



