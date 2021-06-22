Princeton, NJ Jews rally against anti-Semitism

A recent rally against anti-Semitism was held in the Princeton, New Jersey area in the wake of a nation-wide surge in Jew hatred that saw New Jersey particularly hard hit.

The organizers of the event said that even though incidents have been declining overall, 2020 was still the third highest year for anti-Semitic incidents in the state, reported centraljersey.com.

“Princeton is where the Jewish community is centered around, not just in Princeton but the greater Mercer County. That was the main reason we chose Princeton as the location for the rally,” said Mark Merkovitz, executive director of The Jewish Federation of Princeton Mercer Bucks, in an interview with centraljersey.com. “What we had been seeing is the children are having the most challenging times in the schools in the Princeton area. We wanted to show them and the greater community we are here for them.”

The ADL reported that in 2020 there were 295 documented incidents of anti-Semitism in the state. Mercer county, where Princeton is located, had the third highest number of incidents at 27.

The rally was part of a plan by organizers to begin advocacy work with municipalities, schools, school districts and state officials. They also want to provide educational supports to adults and children on how to deal with anti-Semitic incidents.

Speakers at the rally included rabbis, heads of locals organizations, and politicians including State Senator Linda Greenstein, and Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo and Princeton Mayor Mark Freda.

“I’m very concerned. Whether it is through Zoombombing, anti-Semitic incidents, posts on social media and Facebook,” said Rabbi Benjamin Adler of Adath Israel Congregation in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. “I have seen more and more this past year. As the speakers mentioned there has also been violence the community has experienced in recent years, whether it was the shooting in Pittsburgh at Tree of Life Synagogue, or California, and here in New Jersey at JC Kosher supermarket in Jersey City.”

Adler said that his synagogue has experienced anti-Semitic incidents, including posts made to their Facebook page. “It’s out there and widespread.”

The rally gave the community the strength to stand together.

“Realize we are one people, we have allies with non-Jews, we have people that are part of our community and not part of our community. Whether you are orthodox or conservative, we are all one people. I hope the young people come out of this event hopeful,” he said.