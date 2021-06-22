

New COVID testing facility to be set up at Ben Gurion Airport Testing facility to administer hundreds of tests at airport as Israel grapples with outbreak of Delta Variant. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Avi Dishi/Flash90 Ben Gurion International airport In response to the need to expand coronavirus testing at Ben Gurion Airport following the spread of the Delta variant in Israel, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz agreed that the IMoD will operate a testing facility capable of simultaneously administering hundreds of tests on airport premises. The project's launch will be expedited so that it will become operational as quickly as possible.



Defense Minister Gantz said: "The defense establishment will continue to assist the Health Ministry and respond to any national needs. The coronavirus battle is not yet behind us, but through responding swiftly and resolutely, we will maintain low infection levels, and come out on top of this, too."



Health Minister Horowitz said: "To keep up routine life in Israel, we need to closely monitor entry into Israel. The Health Ministry is going to step up airport testing significantly, and now, in preparation for heightend travel over the summer months, we are going to get another testing facility quickly up and running, so that we can avoid unreasonably long lines. Through cross-ministry collaberation, we will protect public health in Israel, while minimizing public restrictions."



top