Likud publishes names of MKs absent from Knesset session

The Likud party has issued an exceptional announcement, listing the names of several of its MKs who were absent from the Knesset plenum during Monday night’s session without advance permission, and also assuring party members that they will be updated on the future presence or absence of MKs both in the Knesset plenum and in the various Knesset committees.

“Yesterday [Monday] was the first attempt to oppose the left-wing government,” runs the announcement, “and former Prime Minister Netanyahu and a deciding majority of opposition MKs remained in the plenum until four o’clock in the morning. Three Likud members were absent without permission: Ofir Akunis, Fateen Mulla, and Miri Regev.

“For your attention, Likud members – we will be updating you on a regular basis with regard to the presence of Likud members in the Knesset plenum and in the committees,” the announcement continues. “We will only bring this left-wing government down if we maintain iron discipline.”

According to a report on Kan News, during Monday night’s Knesset session, opposition head MK Netanyahu noticed the absence of the three Likud MKs and called each of them personally to require them to be present during all Knesset discussions and votes on matters pertaining to coronavirus regulations.

The Knesset session was reportedly an explosive one, with arguments breaking out between, for example, MK Orly Levy (Likud) and MK Zeev Elkin (New Hope), after Elkin attacked former PM Netanyahu for attacks on his family – Levy responded by describing the attacks she herself and her family had endured. Former Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud) thanked the Arab members of the Knesset for supporting the government – which, he said, had meant that the Flags March could go ahead; and Dudi Amsalem (Likud) clashed with the new Speaker, Mickey Levy of Yesh Atid.