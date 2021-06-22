PA chief Mahmoud Abbas lauds attacks on settlers, IDF

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas lauded Arab terrorists and rioters involved in attacks on Israeli security personnel and Jews living in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking at a meeting of the Fatah faction’s Revolutionary Council, Abbas praised “the martyrs, the prisoners, and those wounded in the conflict with Israel.”

Abbas went on to single out those responsible for attacks on Jews in Judea and Samaria for praise.

“The Palestinian people is standing and fighting against the occupation and the swarms of settlers.”

The PA chief also expressed thanks to anti-Israel protesters around the world.

“I want to give my warm blessing to the many heroic people from our nation around the world, and to free people around the world, who held protests against the Israeli occupation authorities who use aggression, apartheid, settlement, and land and resource theft.”

“I say [to the protesters]: the occupation and the racism will end and Palestine and the heroic people who stand with it will remain settled in their land.”