'Shabbat Driver' found to be missionary targeting haredi women

Following reports of missionaries targeting the haredi community in Israel, the Yad L'Achim anti-assimilation organization has reported that a non-Jewish woman who drives expectant haredi women to the hospital on the Sabbath is in fact a Christian missionary.

The problem came to light last week when a yeshiva student in Jerusalem called Yad L'Achim asking for help. His wife had seemed worried and distracted for several weeks and finally revealed to him that she was on the verge of converting to Christianity.

When he pressed for details, he learned that a Christian missionary by the name of Jan Comeaux had taken advantage of his wife's distress and fragile condition in the wake of recent trauma to get her to convert.

Yad L'Achim quickly opened an investigation and learned that Comeaux is an American Christian in Israel under dubious circumstances.

The investigation also revealed that Comeaux, who has knowledge of alternative medicine, presents herself as an expert in trauma therapy and healing. She makes herself available to women in need of support and an attentive ear; what starts out as emotional/psychological therapy quickly turns into intensive preaching.

Comeaux also serves as a non-Jewish driver for chareidi women needing to deliver on the Sabbath.

Yad L'Achim obtained testimony in which Comeaux tells her missionary church of how she preaches to women in distress. When people speak to her about questions in faith, she speaks to them about faith in Jesus. She says that she convinces them to believe in him by loving them and teaching them. "They don't realize that I am bringing them to Yeshu."

One of the women subjected to this treatment presented a special affidavit to Yad L'Achim, which concluded with a heart-rending appeal: "Please, see to it that she doesn’t continue to take advantage of her illegal stay in Israel to harm innocent citizens and cause the break-up of families."