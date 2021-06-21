Likud to vote against Family Reunification Law

The Likud faction announced that it would vote against extending the law to prevent the reunification of Israeli Arab and Palestinian Arab families, Channel 12 News reported.

On the other hand, the leaders of the opposition parties will present on Wednesday the "Basic Law: Immigration to Israel," which aims to anchor the prevention of family reunification in a permanent law. The bill was proposed by MK Simcha Rotman.

The coalition is trying to resolve the crisis and tonight Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, Housing Minister Zeev Elkin, Coalition Chairman Idit Silman and United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas will meet.

Among the compromises being considered are postponing the vote by two weeks to exhaust the dialogue with coalition members who have announced that they will not vote in favor of the proposal. "It's all of us on one front."

Earlier, Justice Minister and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar attacked the Likud party for its opposition to extending the law.

"One of the amazing things - even for those who have served in this House for many years - is the conduct of the opposition, led by the Likud faction, on the issue of the Family Reunification Law. I am well acquainted with the subject. The first decision to restrict family reunification, on the recommendation of the Shin Bet, was in 2001 during the Second Intifada, when I served as cabinet secretary," Sa'ar said.

"After that, I first passed the law in the Knesset in 2003 as chairman of the Likud faction and the coalition. The law had clear security reasons and the petitions against it to the Supreme Court were also rejected. Later, I served as Minister of the Interior in the third Netanyahu government, and in this position, too, I worked to extend the validity of the law."

Saar mentioned: "Every year, the Likud supported the extension of this law - both in the government and in the years when it was in the opposition (during the Olmert government). In those days we were a militant opposition to the government, but we were not in opposition to the state and its vital interests. But there is no need to talk about past years. This bill actually expired a few days ago. Not in the current government, but in the Netanyahu government. Five days before losing power: June 8. The decision explicitly states that it is made on the basis of an up-to-date opinion of the competent security officials. The Netanyahu government is also the one that approached the Knesset and asked for its approval."

"That is tp say, what is happening now is that the opposition led by Netanyahu opposes a law that the Netanyahu government approved a few days before its replacement. The Likud is acting contrary to its positions. The opposition, in order to allegedly embarrass the coalition, is willing to harm the good of the state," he says,