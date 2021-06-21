Bullet hole, bullet fragment found at Brooklyn synagogue

Evidence of a shooting was found at a Brooklyn synagogue over the weekend.

At least one bullet struck the Khal Zichron Mordechai synagogue on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to surveillance video footage reviewed by New York City police.

The bullet hit the side window of the synagogue while the building was empty, and no injuries were reported. A bullet hole in the window was found, along with a fragment of a bullet.

The damage was discovered only hours later, at roughly 10:00 p.m. Saturday, The New York Post reported.

There are no suspects in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police said that the synagogue may have been struck by a stray bullet, Yeshiva World News reported.