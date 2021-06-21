Gantz to Leah Goldin: We're doing everything we can

The family of the late Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas in Gaza since 2014, did not participate this year in the memorial service for the victims of Operation Protective Edge and demonstrated outside the Memorial Hall on Mount Herzl.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz approached Hadar's mother, Dr. Leah Goldin, and told her, "I hope one day it will be okay." Leah Goldin told Gantz, "Not one day, here and now. Now our fate is being sealed."

Gantz promised Leah, "We are doing everything we can, hopefully we will have news soon." Leah asked, "Send the people who will return the boys to us."

President Reuven Rivlin, who spoke at Sunday’s ceremony, said, “We remain committed to everything we can to bring back the bodies of IDF Lieutenant Hadar Goldin and First Sergeant Oron Shaul, may their memories be a blessing, and Avera Mengistu and Hisham a-Said, Israeli citizens held captive by Hamas.”

“I want you to know that even as I conclude my presidency, I am not relieving myself of duty. For as long as I live, I will hold the fallen of Israel’s wars in my heart and work on your behalf, families. You are in my heart. May the memories of the fallen of Operation Defensive Edge be bound in the bond of life forever. The Lord gives strength to His people. The Lord blesses His people with peace,” the President added.