Fines and enforcement: Bennett holds discussion on COVID-19

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday evening held an assessment of the situation regarding the coronavirus and the specific outbreaks in Israel.

The discussion was attended by the Minister of Health, the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Transportation, the Minister of Public Security, the Minister of Education, the Deputy Chief of the National Security Council, the Attorney General, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, the Coronavirus Project Manager, the Director General of the Population Authority, the Director General of the Israel Airports Authority, representatives of the National Security Council, the Ministry of Finance, the Israel Police and other professionals.

The weak points at this stage are the spread of the Delta variant around the world, visits by Israelis to these countries and the fact that many returnees from abroad do not adhere to the isolation guidelines.

In light of this, Prime Minister Bennett confirmed the following recommendations of the professionals:

1. Increasing the enforcement of isolation for returnees from abroad - recruiting 250 police officers specifically for the enforcement task for a limited period of time.

2. Establishment of a testing complex at Ben Gurion Airport - approval of a decision by the government.

3. Significant increase in the number of checkpoints at Ben Gurion Airport.

4. A dedicated information campaign to refine the importance of maintaining the isolation guidelines among returnees from abroad.

5. The filling out of an outgoing passenger form and signing an affidavit before boarding a flight, in order to ensure non-arrival in the six high-risk countries: Argentina, Russia, India, South Africa, Mexico and Brazil.

6. Prohibition of departing for high-risk countries, except with the prior approval of the Exceptions Committee.

In addition, the Prime Minister instructed that work be conducted to examine the discrepancy between the number of isolation violators among those returning from abroad and the number of fines actually imposed (under the responsibility of the National Security Council).

Bennett ordered the imposition of fines on parents of children who violated isolation under the Coronavirus Act. It was also decided to formulate readiness for the possibility of another outbreak of the disease.